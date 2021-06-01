Xiaomi to unveil new HyperCharge fast charging tech: Report

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi to unveil new HyperCharge fast charging tech.

Xiaomi, one of the manufacturers that has pushed the bar of fast charging technology to incredible levels, is set to unveil new HyperCharge fast charging technology. The company currently holds the record for the fastest wireless charging technology and is one of the few manufacturers with a device that supports 120W fast wired charging.

The tech giant has shared a post across its social media channels that say it will set a new record with its new HyperCharge fast charging technology, GizmoChina reported on Sunday.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Xiaomi has a phone with support for 200W fast charging planned for release in the second half of this year. However, the source explained that the 200W is a sum of all the modes of charging the device supports i.e. wired + wireless + reverse wireless charging.

The Mi 11 Ultra which is Xiaomi's highest premium model supports 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging which adds up to 144W.

The Chinese brand already holds the record for the fastest wireless charging technology in a device with its 67W wireless charging technology present in the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

Last year, it announced an 80W wireless fast charging technology that is yet to be supported by any device yet though it already sells an 80W wireless charger.