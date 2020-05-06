Xiaomi could introduce Mi Box or Mi Stick alongside Mi 10 on May 8 in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and more arriving on May 8 in India

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch its new smartphone -- the Mi 10 5G -- in India on May 8. The smartphone falls in the Mi 10 series that has already launched in China. However, that's not the only thing the company is bringing to the table. As hinted by the company itself, we will get to see a Xiaomi IoT device at the May 8 online launch event in the country. Read on to know more about it/

Xiaomi Mi Box or Mi Stick?

According to a teaser posted on Twitter Xiaomi India, the Chinese company will introduce a device that can turn your TV into a smart TV. Xiaomi could introduce the Mi Box, a smart stick that can be connected to a TV via an HDMI cable to view online content on the TV without upgrading. The device resembles the working of the Apple TV product.

For those who don't know, Xiaomi already has a Mi Box device in China that performs the same deed. Currently, the Mi Box has two variants, the Mi Box 4 SE and Mi Box S. However, there is no word on which device will make its entry in India. Additionally, it is also suggested that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Stick instead of the Mi Box in India, much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Additionally, the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi truly wireless earbuds at the launch event alongside. However, not much is known about the Xiaomi earbuds.

To recall, the Mi 10 5G is the company's premium smartphone that comes with a couple of highlights such as 5G connectivity, the cameras, the processor, display, and more. The Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (108MP main camera, 13MP Ultra Wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 2MP macro lens) and a 20MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, wireless charging reverse wireless charging, and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. While Mi 10 price in India is unknown, it could go above Rs. 50,000.

Having said that, we need to wait until the launch event for a conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

