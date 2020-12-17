Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : REDMI Redmi 9 Power launched in India.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has just announced the launch of a new smartphone called Redmi 9 Power. The smartphone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera setup and more. The handset is available in four colours - Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green). Redmi 9 Power has been launched at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

"With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day," said Sneha Tainwala, Head of Redmi Business.

The device offers Full HD+ display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 9 Power comes with 18W fast charging which claimed to provide 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging. The device sports Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to protect it against scratches.

It will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting December 22 and will be available soon across retail stores, the company said.

(with IANS inputs)