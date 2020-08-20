Xiaomi's upcoming MIUI update for these Mi, Redmi, Poco devices will allow users to delete banned apps

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi is rolling out a new MIUI update that will allow users to uninstall banned Chinese apps like Mi Browser.

Lately, the news has been flooded with the Chinese apps getting banned in India. These apps have been banned over security concerns and most brands including Xiaomi and TikTok decided to cooperate with the government’s decision. Keeping up with the promise, Xiaomi has already stopped offering banned Chinese apps on its new smartphones. Now, the company is working towards removing these apps from the existing models.

In order to make the announcement, Xiaomi has posted a notice on the Mi Browser app. The notice suggests that the Xiaomi users will be able to uninstall the Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro, and Mint Browser apps with the upcoming MIUI update. As per the notice, the update will arrive on the following devices - Mi Mix 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Go, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro.

While the country has decided to cooperate with the Indian government on this, they have also claimed that all user data stays in India and nothing is being sent to China. With the upcoming MIUI update, the aforementioned devices will allow users to manually get rid of the banned apps.

As of now, Xiaomi has not declared a timeline on when the update will be made available for the Redmi, Mi and Poco handsets. However, they have mentioned that the update would be rolling out shortly.

Also Read: Is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? A quick look at the game's background

Alongside offering users the ability to get rid of these apps, Xiaomi has complied with the government's order and has disabled all online content feed on Mi Browser. This means that even if the users continue to use the app, they will not be able to access its news service and game centre. However, Mint Browser users will still have access to the recommended games and other content.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage