Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset has finally launched in China. This makes the Mi 11 one of the first smartphones to launch with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor. Alongside the new chipset, the phone also gets support for 5G, 55W fast charging, fast wireless charging and more.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be available in multiple configurations. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera lens and a 5-megapixel Macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 has launched in China with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models are available for CNY 4,299 (Rs. 48,300) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000). It is also worth noting that following the footsteps of Apple, Xiaomi has removed the charger from the box. The smartphone is set to go on sale in China starting January 1, 2021.