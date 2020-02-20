WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to prevent someone from stalking you on Android, iOS

Image Source : PIXABAY These tips and tricks can help you remain safe

WhatsApp is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite when it comes to messaging. As much as it is popular, it also prone situations when our mere existence on the Facebook-owned messaging app gets bothersome. It could be constant group messages, unknown messages, and some stalkers, that can fuel the idea of going non-existent on the app and possibly be available for calling.

However, there are some ways when you can prevent yourself from being stalked even many unknowns have your 10 digits. This article is all about those tips and tricks so that you stop people from stalking you. Hence, read on to learn more.

How to present someone from stalking you on WhatsApp? (Android, iOS)

Change Profile Picture settings

You can easily decide as to who can view your display picture on WhatsApp. While the ability to save a WhatsApp profile picture isn’t an option, people with malicious intents can still take a screenshot. So, you can totally keep your WhatsApp profile private and make sure that unknown people don’t see it. To change the profile picture settings, you have to follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp

For Android, tap on the three-dotted menu in the top left corner. For iOS, select the Settings section.

Select the Accounts option

Click the Privacy option

Select the Profile Photo option and choose from three options such as Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody

Switch off Read Receipts

The Read Receipts feature allows people to know whether or not a message has been read. The message gets double ticks when the message is delivered and turns blue when the message is read. There are times when you don’t want to read a person’s messages and don’t even want to show it on the face. For this purpose, you can turn off Read Receipts and this might stop people from constantly texting you. Here’s how to do so:

Go to the Settings option

Select the Account option

Tap on the Privacy section

Disable the Read Receipts option

You should note that disabling the option will also disable others’ read receipts

Another thing you can do is, archive the chats. For iOS, right-swipe a chat and select the Archive option. For Android, long-press a chat and select the down-arrow option.

Hide your Last Seen

WhatsApp has an important function that allows people to know when you last used the app. While it helps to conduct easy communication with people, it opens doors for stalkers to know about your time on WhatsApp. But this can be solved. Here’s how:

Go to Settings

Tap on the Account option

Select the Privacy option

Select the Last Seen option and choose from the three options, Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody.

One thing worth noting is that if you hide your last seen, you won’t be able to see the last seen of others.

Manage Group settings

The WhatsApp stalking doesn’t stop at individual chats; it can also reach WhatsApp groups. People can add you to unwanted groups and you might get subjected to spammy group messages or personal ones from people on the group. This can now be prevented and you easily control who adds you to any group. For this, you need to head to the Privacy option by following the aforementioned steps. Now, select Groups and choose from the three options, namely, Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except some. This way you can avoid unnecessary groups and people on them.

Block Contacts

There will be times when people you don’t know will message you on WhatsApp. While some stop it if you don’t respond, others tend to spam you and that gets downright annoying. The easy method to stop this is by blocking such people. All you need to do is,

Select the person you wish to block

Open the chat window with that person

Once opened, tap on the name of the person

Scroll down a bit to find the Block Contact option

Tap on it, select from either Block or Block and Report options and you are good to go

Additionally, you can manage the blocked contacts from the Settings option. Head to Settings>Account>Privacy>Blocked, and you can see the blocked contacts and even unlock them by tapping on the contact and selecting Unblock Contact option

We hope the tips and tricks help you avoid stalkers and remain safe from them.

