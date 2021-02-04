Don’t want to leave WhatsApp? Here are some safety tips

Image Source : PIXABAY Here are some safety measures if you plan to stick with WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has faced quite a lot of controversies lately. The application recently asked its users to agree to the company’s new privacy policy. While people have started moving towards Telegram and Signal, there are still a lot of people who rely on WhatsApp for their work. In case you are one of them and really need WhatsApp on your smartphone, here are some safety measures you should abide by.

Stop sharing confidential information

The Facebook-owned giant has rolled out its new privacy policy, which allows the company to access more details than before. While the company assures they are not going to read through your text messages, it is still better to avoid sharing confidential information on WhatsApp.

Enable 2-step verification

Many WhatsApp users have complained about being hacked. In order to avoid that, users can enable 2-step verification on WhatsApp. Using this feature, the users will not only be required to fill in the OTP while setting up their WhatsApp account on a new smartphone, but they will also be asked to enter a six-digit pin.

One can enable 2-step verification by heading over to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Two-Step Authentication.

Use WhatsApp’s inbuilt app lock

WhatsApp users can further enhance the security of the app by enabling the app lock feature. In order to do that, the user just needs to head over to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Screen Lock.

Enable WhatsApp Web lock

The Facebook-owned company has recently rolled out an update that now allows users to lock the ability to set up WhatsApp Web on a new PC. With this enabled, the users will be required to verify themselves with Biometric authentication in order to set up WhatsApp Web on a new laptop or PC.

Check privacy settings

Lastly, WhatsApp users are suggested to check their privacy settings. Using the Privacy settings page, the users can choose who can view their profile picture, status as well as their last seen status.