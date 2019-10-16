WhatsApp introduces series of new features in its latest update for iOS devices

WhatsApp update for iOS devices

In its latest update for iOS devices, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a host of new features to its platform. The update that is now live on the app store will let users make boomerang videos on WhatsApp, similar to the boomerang feature that is available on Instagram. The latest version 2.19.100 of WhatsApp has also introduced an edit tool option that will allow users to edit and send back media messages in the chats. WhatsApp users can also change the font style in the camera app by just tapping on the 'T' icon

Another feature that’s added with this update will allow the users to play voice messages in notification without the need to open the chat window. The shortcut for the feature will not be placed in the notifications but on the pop-up screens, users can long-press the WhatsApp notification to play the voice messages without opening the chat window. The update also allows Memoji to be sent as stickers within chats with their contacts, directly from the emoji keyboard in iOS 13.

However, There’s no clarity as to when this latest update will be rolled out for the Android version of the popular instant messaging app. Reports also suggest that WhatsApp is testing its new dark mode feature for the app, Facebook-owned Instagram had recently launched dark mode for its platform. In another update that was introduced this month, WhatsApp had rolled out self-destructing messages features for group chats. Users can choose messages on group chats to disappear after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days or 30 days. Messages selected under this feature will self-destruct after their set time is over, the deleted messages will not leave any trace behind.