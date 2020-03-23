WhatsApp will soon let you verify Forwarded Messages to curb fake news: See how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY There will be magnifying glass next to WhatsApp Forwarded messages

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon introduce yet another feature to curb the spread of fake news. The popular messaging app is soon expected to release the ability for users to verify WhatsApp Forwarded Messages. Read on to know all about the upcoming new WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp Forwarded Messages Verification

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, WhatsApp will soon introduce a new software update, which will bring in a new ability to authenticate WhatsApp Forwards. This will allow users to know whether or not the information they are receiving via WhatsApp is true.

The feature will be a magnifying glass icon placed next to the WhatsApp messages that have been forwarded. As a reminder, forwarded messages on the app are already labelled as 'Forwarded.'

WhatsApp has started testing the new feature and is expected to reach everyone quite soon.

WhatsApp Forwarded Messages Verification: How will it work?

It is suggested that users will be able to tap on the magnifying glass icon, following which a pop-up message will be displayed reading "Would you like to search this on the web? This will upload the message to Google." Users will get an option to either select the Cancel option or the Search Web option. This way the information can be verified and users will know the truth.

As a reminder, WhatsApp began its fight against fake news when it started labelling messages as Forwarded to let people know that the messages are forwarded ones. Additionally, users can send just 5 forwarded messages on the platform a day.

Since fake news has found its way to the recent Coronavirus outbreak globally, the Indian Government, WHO, and even the UN have launched dedicated WhatsApp bots so that users can reach out to the helpline numbers and get to know of the correct Coronavirus-related information.

