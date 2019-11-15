Here’s how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp for Desktop

Image Source : PIXABAY.COM WhatsApp will soon get an official Dark Mode.

WhatsApp has been working on a dark mode for a long time now. Dark mode makes the user experience much better as it puts less strain on the user’s eyes. While the feature is still not available officially, you can try it out on WhatsApp for desktop using this quick little workaround. However, do keep in mind that this is not an official way and requires you to install a mod on top of the regular application.

Since it is just a mod, it can be installed on top of WhatsApp for Desktop application. So, in order to make this work, you will first need to install the application on your Mac or PC from the official website. In case of Windows, you will require Windows 8 or higher and Mac users will need to be on the Mac OS X 10.10 or higher.

Once you have downloaded and installed the application, head over to the following links to get the relevant mod.

MacOS

Windows

The file will start downloading as soon as you click on any of the above links. Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded ZIP file. Now, run the extension “WADark.exe.” The mod will be enabled automatically as soon as the installation completes. In order to go back to the light mode, you can simply run the WADark file again.

The developer of the application claims that this mod is just a customised styling for the existing app and it is completely harmless.