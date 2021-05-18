What is Google News Showcase? How to access News Showcase on Android, iOS

Here's everything you need to know about Google News Showcase.

There is a lot of buzz around Google News Showcase that has gone LIVE.

Google has been working towards pushing the news publishers ahead with the launch of the new Google News Showcase feature. It shows card-based content across various news publishers. The feature has now been made available in India with 30 publications being supported at launch.

Currently, the app shows News Showcase cards for India TV, The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, ABP LIVE, NDTV, Zee News, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald, Punjab Kesari, The Telegraph India, IANS, and more.

Apart from this, the effort today has signed over 700 deals with news publications in Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, the UK, Argentina, Australia, Czechia, and Italy.

What is Google News Showcase

Google News Showcase is a new feature that has been baked inside the widely used Google News app. Google News is a news aggregator that brings together news articles from various publications. So far, the users were able to have a look at news articles piled up together for a specific trending together. However, users did not have an option to read news from their favourite publication in one place.

In order to fix this, the search engine giant has launched Google News Showcase which is a card-based service that shows the top 5 news articles from your favourite publisher. You can further expand the card to read more news articles from that publishers.

HOW TO ACCESS GOOGLE NEWS SHOWCASE

You can find Google News Showcase content within the Google News app on both iOS and Android apps, it can also be found via the mobile web. Showcase appears alongside your personalised news in the For You tab, when you sign in into your Google account. Showcase stories are marked within the app, along with the rest of the For You content from suggested news sources.

Where to find Google News Showcase articles

Google News Showcase is available on the mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms as well as on mobile web. Here’s how you can access it on the app:

Open the Google News app on your smartphone.

Tap on the Newsstand option on the bottom right corner.

Here, you will see different publisher cards. You can either choose to read the top 5 news articles from the publisher or tap on the publisher’s logo to read more news articles.

Is Google News Showcase paid?

NO, News Showcase has no paywall. It is a free service.

