Weibo among 59 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's why you should care

Weibo is also one of the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India. The Chinese microblogging website was a great alternative to Twitter. A lot of officials and brands had their accounts registered on the Chinese platforms. Even brands like Xiaomi often made announcements via the platform.
Sina Weibo, for those who don’t know, is a Chinese microblogging website. The website was launched back in 2009 by Sina Corporation in China. Since then, it has managed to get over 445 million monthly active users (as of Q3, 2018).
In case you had an account on the platform, you will no longer be able to access it as long as you are in India or you chose to use a VPN service. The app is not only removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store but it is also restricted from being used through Indian ISPs and telecom operators.
Here’s the complete list of apps that have been banned in India:
List of Chinese apps banned in India
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy