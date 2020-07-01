Weibo among 59 Chinese apps banned in India: Here's why you should care

Image Source : WEIBO Weibo among 59 Chinese apps banned in India.

Weibo is also one of the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India. The Chinese microblogging website was a great alternative to Twitter. A lot of officials and brands had their accounts registered on the Chinese platforms. Even brands like Xiaomi often made announcements via the platform.

Sina Weibo, for those who don’t know, is a Chinese microblogging website. The website was launched back in 2009 by Sina Corporation in China. Since then, it has managed to get over 445 million monthly active users (as of Q3, 2018).

In case you had an account on the platform, you will no longer be able to access it as long as you are in India or you chose to use a VPN service. The app is not only removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store but it is also restricted from being used through Indian ISPs and telecom operators.

Here’s the complete list of apps that have been banned in India:

List of Chinese apps banned in India

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

