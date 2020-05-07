Vodafone reintroduces double-data offer on 5 prepaid plans all over India: See details

Vodafone double-data offer

Vodafone started providing double data on some prepaid plans, however, discontinued the offer in April in 8 circles. Now, the telecom operator has reintroduced its double-data offer on 5 prepaid plans, that too, all over India. The double-data offer is valid on 5 prepaid plans, namely, Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs, 449, Rs, 599, and Rs, 699 packs. Read on to know more about them.

Vodafone double-data offer on Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 599, Rs. 699 plans

Vodafone Idea is offering double data on its 5 prepaid plans in India. While in some circles only the Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 449 prepaid packs get double data in others only the Rs. 599 and Rs. 699 plans get double data. Additionally, there are cities that get double data on all the 5 plans. For example, in Delhi, all 5 prepaid plans get the offer while in Mumbai only Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs, 449 packs are eligible. So you have to check which plan with the double-data offer is available in your area.

As for the benefits, the Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day (now 4GB data), unlimited calls, free 100 SMSs per day, and free Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. The Rs. 299 plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs. 449 and the Rs. 699 prepaid plans also offer the same benefits but with increased validity of 56 and 84 days, respectively.

The Rs. 399 and the Rs. 599 plans provide users with 1.5GB of 4G data per day (now 3GB data), unlimited voice calls, free 100 SMs a day, Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions. While the Rs. 399 pack has a validity of 56 days, the Rs. 599 plan has a validity of 84 days.

As a reminder, the double-data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans is available for a limited period. There is no word on the other two plans' offer limit.

