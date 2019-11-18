Vivo Y19 with triple camera setup launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : VIVO.COM Vivo Y19 comes with a triple camera setup at the back.

Vivo India has silently launched yet another mid-range smartphone in India. The key highlights of the smartphone include the massive 5,000mAh battery, triple camera setup at the back and the waterdrop notched display upfront. The mid-range smartphone is here to compete against the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5.

Vivo Y19 Specifications

Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ Halo FullView display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. As for the storage, the device comes with 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y19 sports with a triple camera setup at the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y19 Price and Availability

Vivo Y19 is launched only in one variant that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and it is priced at Rs. 13,990. Unlike the new Z-series, this smartphone will be available across all offline retailers in the country. Additionally, the smartphone will also be available on online platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata Cliq starting November 20. It will be made available in two colour variants, Magnetic Black and Spring White.