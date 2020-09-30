Vivo X50e 5G with waterdrop notch launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo X50e 5G with quad-camera setup launched.

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the launch of yet another smartphone. The key highlights of the smartphone include 5G connectivity, AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, quad-rear camera setup at the back and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Vivo smartphone.

Vivo X50e 5G Specifications

Vivo X50e 5G features a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge technology.

On the optics front, the Vivo X50e 5G sports a quad rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. In terms of camera features, the Vivo X50e 5G offers super moon, super night scene, portrait, HDR backlight and macro modes.

Also Read: Vivo X50 Review: Premium build, good cameras

Vivo X50e 5G price

Vivo has just launched the X50e 5G smartphone in Taiwan and has not announced anything about the Indian or global availability of the device. In Taiwan, the smartphone’s price has been set at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 35,600) for the sole 8GB + 128GB configuration. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options – Night and Water Mirror.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage