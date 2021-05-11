Vivo flagships to get 3 years of Android updates.

Vivo has announced that its upcoming X-series flagship phones will receive three years of major Android OS upgrades and security updates. The company said in a statement that it is expanding its software support for the flagship X series for selected models launching after July 2021.

Vivo said it aims to extend the high-end smartphone experience offered by the X series devices by ensuring continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and exciting new software innovations.

"Featuring top of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last -- and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations," said Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of vivo.

"We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features," She added.

The policy covers the European, Australian and Indian markets. The premium X series models that are not eligible will continue to receive regular Android security updates, the company said.

Vivo garnered 16 per cent market share in the India market in Q1 2021, with its shipments growing by 20 per cent YoY, according to market research firm CMR.

(With IANS inputs)