Vaio E15, Vaio SE14 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Vaio, that was once known for offering a sleek design, on Friday announced the launch of two new laptops in India. The new laptops, Vaio E15 and SE14 will mark the company's comeback to the Indian market. Vaio has launched the laptops in collaboration with Hong Kong's Nexstgo Company Limited.

The all-new Vaio E15 and SE14 laptops are priced at Rs 66,990 and Rs 84,690, respectively and they would be available on Flipkart from January end.

"Vaio in collaboration with Nexstgo intends to reach out to the people of India once again and with this latest launch of Vaio E15 and SE14, we are taking our first step in catering to the customers of the country," said Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited.

The laptops come bundled with the new Windows 10 Home, MS Office 365 and a 3-in-1 sleeve. Vaio E15 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors and features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen featuring narrow bezel, a larger visual display area is encased within the same-sized device.

The New Vaio SE14 is equipped with a 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display and power-packed with long battery life backup. Connectivity options include two USB Type-CTM ports, two USB 3.0 ports and an HDMI port. It has a 4-speaker design (Top-firing dual speakers, Down-firing dual speakers), Microphone optimised for Cortana and HD 720p, FHD 1080p webcam, which makes it the best option as a mobile conference and business centre.

Moreover, the laptop comes with Windows 10 packed with Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Vaio SE14 supports Windows Hello, so users could unlock their computers in just two seconds using fingerprint recognition through the biometric sensor.

Both the laptops support a well-designed audio system supporting Dolby Audio Premium that is complemented by a Full HD sound quality and top firing speakers and smart amplifier for an unrivalled video and gaming sound experience.