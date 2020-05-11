Twitter to list down retweets with comments soon: See what it means

Image Source : PIXABAY Users will soon be able to schedule tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature where it will show retweets with comments in a separate column or bar alongside the current retweet counter. The move is to help users see retweets with comments in a simplified way. The column will be separate from the current retweets counter but would be live in the same line underneath your post.

"Twitter is testing to show a separate ‘x Retweets with comments' row," tweeted Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers apps to unearth experimental features.

"They are also implementing the tabbed Retweets page for Android, so that's pretty sweet," she added.

This feature would list all the retweets you get and separates those with comments from those without, making it easy to check if there's somebody you can interact with, reports Engadget.

Twitter is also working on a key feature that will let both Android and iOS users schedule a tweet to be released on a specific date and time. The users can look at all their scheduled tweets in the scheduling window on the platform.

Scheduling seems to be currently available only to some users on Twitter for desktop and will be available for all soon. Twitter last year experimented with the scheduling feature.

The micro-blogging feature is also experimenting with giving users a second opportunity to self-edit their tweets and replies if they contain harmful, abusive and hate content before they post it on the platform and face consequences for violating its policies.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage