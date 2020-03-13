Friday, March 13, 2020
     
  Twitter client TweetDeck down: Here's why people are not able to access it

New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2020 12:08 IST
TweetDeck, the Twitter client that helps professional social media managers to handle one or more Twitter accounts goes down. The social media website, Twitter itself is working just fine including the Android and iOS apps. However, the TweetDeck client, which is used to schedule tweets, keep a track on hashtags and other Twitter-related stuff is not working for many users across India and Japan.

Some people have also reported that the desktop version of Twitter is not working for them. Moreover, there are even cases where Twitteratis have complained of the Android app not working properly. According to the popular website Downdetector, over 500 cases of Twitter not working have been reported since the morning of March 13.

It is worth noting that the problem is not being faced by every user. We at indiatvnews.com confirmed this by trying to access Twitter for Desktop, Twitter app for Android and iOS and TweetDeck client on multiple desktops and smartphones. As a result, we found that approximately 30 percent of our devices refused to get connected with Twitter. This seems to be a problem with Twitter servers and should be resolved shortly.

