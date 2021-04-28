Truecaller launches COVID-19 hospital directory: Here's how it works

Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller launches COVID-19 hospital directory.

Telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller on Wednesday launched a Covid-19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

"The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer," it said in a statement. It further added "The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases."

“We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we're helping with Covid relief efforts. We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help,“ said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller, in a release.

In order to use the feature, just update the Truecaller app on Android and then look for the COVID hospitals directory within the app. This should come in really helpful in the times of COVID-19.