Tinder supports virtual dating with the new video chat option: Here's how it works

Image Source : PIXABAY Tinder starts rolling out Video Chat option.

Tinder is currently one of the most popular dating apps around the world. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, dating has been a little off lately. People have been following the social-distancing norms and hence avoiding to meet other people. Tinder wants to do something for the new normal by launching its video chat feature called “Face to Face” in select markets.

Tinder earlier confirmed this feature and it has now started testing it out in phases. The company claims that the feature will be initially made available in the US, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Italy, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Peru and Chile. It will be expanding the feature to other markets soon after.

Tinder’s video chat feature will work quite similar to any other video calling app. While other apps require users to share their phone numbers or user IDs, this Tinder feature will eliminate the need to do that.

The Face to Face feature will only work if the two users have matched. Also, both the parties should enable the feature in order to use it.

Unlike WhatsApp, the screens of both users are displayed in a 50-50 manner. This will give the user enough room to see themselves as well as the other party.

