TikTok disables direct messages for users under 16, brings better parental controls

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms in India. The Android, iOS application allows users to share short videos in vertical format. While YouTube is already a great platform for content creators, TikTok allows them to make quick entertaining or informative videos. Currently, with the coronavirus lockdown imposed, more people have started consuming content online.

The immense popularity of the app has even invited users who are under 16 years of age. While there is content for almost every age group there, parents are concerned about what their children are watching over the internet. As TikTok heard the concerns, the company has implemented two changes to its platform.

TikTok has announced the introduction of a new feature called Family Pairing. As the name suggests, the feature basically brings more control to the parents over what type of content their children get to watch on TikTok. Additionally, TikTok will soon disable Direct Messages for users under the age of 16.

Commenting on this, TikTok said, “While Direct Messaging can be an amazing way to make new friends and connections. User safety is paramount. Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking existing protections one step further as relates to younger members of our community, and automatically disabling Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16.”

