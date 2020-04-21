Tecno Rakshaks game introduced to raise money for COVID-19 PM CARES Fund

The game can be as many times as the user wants

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday launched ‘TECNO Rakshaks that allows people to have fun by playing a game of killing deadly coronavirus with simple swipes and at the same time raise money for the PM CARES Fund to help combat COVID-19. TECNO Rakshaks (https://www.tecno-mobile.in/tecnorakshaks) is part of the company's #FindTheNewYou campaign that also includes activities like Hack-sploring that enable people to creatively utilise their time and break the monotony of work from home.

TECNO Rakshaks is a Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)-based game. But rather than the players paying for it, for every 10 points that they will score, TECNO, on their behalf, will contribute Re 1 towards the PM Cares Fund, the company said.

Consumers will not have to download third-party applications to access the game, it can be played on any browser, it added. Participants need to log in using their Facebook profile or play as a guest. To score in the game, players need to swipe and kill the deadly coronavirus. There is no limit on the number of times the game can be played, TECNO said.

"With the digital initiatives like #FindTheNewYou challenge, we have tried to encourage and motivate people and our employees with an engaging option that will help them find their ‘New You' by being creative and also breaking the monotony," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we, as responsible citizens of India, want to help the government in its fight against the pandemic. Hence, the idea behind launching the TECNO Rakshaks game with a slogan 'Kheloge Tum, Jeetega India' is to keep our consumers engaged. At the same time they will get a chance to contribute to the PM CARES Fund in the fight against COVID-19," Talapatra said.

Through "Hack-sploring" TECNO has reached out to its stakeholders with a creative photography hack and contest which teach and inspire them to creatively use their everyday environment and properties to take the perfect photograph, thereby finding the professional photographer in them.

The creative, educational video campaign has already received a strong social response by reaching 108 million users across its entire network, garnering more than 50 million views and upwards of 650 participants from a three-week campaign, TECNO said.

TECNO has also initiated multiple partnerships to provide meals to people of the low-income communities affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Through its alliance with Zomato Feeding India and 100+ channel partners, TECNO is distributing ration kits to support more than 60,000 people across India.

