Teachers Day 2021: Here are top apps that teachers can use

Here's a list of best apps that teachers can use for productivity.

With the ongoing study from home culture, teachers have taken a whole different route to bring productivity into their lives. Teachers have been teaching via online classes and apps have become a crucial part of their lives. These are some apps that teachers can use to improve their productivity.

iTunes U

iTunes U provides everything an instructor needs to bring the classroom together on iPad—build lessons with apps and your own materials, collect and grade assignments, start class discussions or talk with students to answer questions and provide feedback. iTunes U also allows anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to learn from a large collection of free education content in public courses from leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions.

iMovie

With iMovie, you can enjoy your videos like never before. It’s easy to browse your clips and create Hollywood-style trailers and stunning 4K-resolution movies. Just choose your clips, then add titles, music and effects. iMovie even supports 4K video for stunning cinema-quality films. You can easily add photos and videos to projects, trim clips with your finger, add seamless transitions and fade audio like a pro, make action shots more exciting by adding special effects, use High-Fidelity filters and add built-in sound effects or record your own VoiceOver.

Notability

Notability is a powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation. You can combine handwriting, photos and typing in a single note to bring your projects to life. Use a wide range of note-taking and sketching tools to capture every detail. You can even add and annotate PDFs in Notability. It’s the perfect place to create and organize work, school, and life's information! Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work.

Quizlet

Quizlet is the easiest way to study, practice and master whatever subject you’re learning. With new expert explanations, an AI Learning Assistant and our ever-effective flashcards, get a suite of science-backed study tools at your fingertips. Create your own flashcard sets or choose from millions created by other students. Test yourself with practice problems and seven study modes that can help you feel more prepared. Solve the toughest textbook problems with Quizlet explanations, millions of step-by-step textbook solutions written by experts and double checked for accuracy. Get personalized study paths and track your progress with the Quizlet Learning Assistant.

Inko › Interactive Whiteboard

Inko is a collaborative whiteboard that lets you draw together using multiple iPad, iPhone or Mac, and even interact on Apple TV. Ideal for team coworkers in a brainstorming session, for a creative classroom project, or for an interactive meeting between a graphic designer and their client. Create a group and just start drawing together! No need for complex network setup, or even any network at all, thanks to nearby connectivity. It is a great alternative to those bulky & expensive interactive boards. Inko also offers precise Apple Pencil support for an amazing drawing experience, lag-free and undo-capable real-time interactions, as well as hi-res PDF exports to share with your group when you’re done.

MindNode - Mind Map & Outline

Every great idea starts with a single thought. And another. And then a million more. MindNode is the most delightful brainstorming app for Mac and iOS. It helps you capture your thoughts and create a clear picture of your idea. Use MindNode for free to capture your ideas with actions like editing, rearranging, and folding nodes, as well as importing and exporting files.

Explain Everything Basics

Explain Everything Basics is an iPad- and iPhone-only version of Explain Everything where creations are saved locally on the device. It DOES NOT include: online collaboration with voice chat, cloud-based video rendering, online video hosting, dedicated cloud storage, and group management.

Explain Everything Basics was designed for schools with iOS-only deployments. It is also intended for those who may need to exclusively purchase it via Apple's Volume Purchase Program (VPP), those with internet access challenges, or both.