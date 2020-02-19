TCL working on a smartphone with extendable display: Know how it will be like

Image Source : CNET The foldable smartphone is an old concept!

At a time when smartphone makers are thinking of bringing foldable devices, Guangdong-headquartered TCL Corporation is also making a phone with a slide-out screen. The device will feature an extendable screen that you can turn into a tablet.

"TCL is working on a phone that has a slide-out display instead of the one you can bend in halves like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. The point? To give you as much screen space as a tablet without having to carry one around," CNET reported on Monday.

Based on images that CNET obtained, this concept phone looks like a standard phone, which then turns it into a tablet after you've pulled out the screen.

A working prototype of the phone was slated to debut next week before concern for the Coronavirus resulted in a cancelled Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

According to reports, when viewed from the back, the extended portion of the TCL's phone would have its own (non-glass) backing to support the display.

It looks like the right (extended) side is a hair slimmer than the left, so there's room to house the sliding portion of the device, the report added.

Latest technology reviews, news and more