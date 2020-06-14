Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed his love for Tech and Gaming

Sushant Singh Rajput was a renowned bollywood actor who committed suicide on Sunday, June 14. While he did pursue his dream as an actor, the one thing that was always inside his head was computer gaming.

According to an earlier Instagram post shared by Shushant Singh Rajput, he was fascinated by computer gaming. As an engineer, he did want to learn the coding behind games so that one day he could develop his own games.

In his Instagram post, Sushant Singh Rajput said, "I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I’ve been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I’m just scratching the surface.:) A special mention to ‘khan Academy’ spreading a world class and free education for all, just wow!!"

"They claim that the way out is to look within. Harnessing the power of Experiential technology to meditate like a superman :-)" Sushant said in his another Instagram post.

While most people are going to miss him as an actor, a lot his passions went undriven with his unfortunate death.

Sushant Singh Rajput had a lot of interest in science and technology. He ranked 7th in DCE Entrance Exam back in 2003. He secured an admission in the Bachelor of Engineering class in Delhi College of Engineering.

