New study tells why your smartphone's night mode badly impacts your sleep

Display features such as night shift or night mode try to make the smartphone usage convenient and easy on the eyes. However, a recent study suggests otherwise and claims that these features aren’t good for you. Read on to know why your phone’s night mode isn’t good for you.

Night mode not a good idea

According to a study by the University of Manchester, the night mode feature isn’t good for your sleep as they tend to confuse your body clock by sending mixed messages. The reduction of blue light exposure can cause a disruption in your sleep patterns. This contradicts the notion that blue light can be bad for your eyes in the night time.

For the uninitiated, the night shift feature in iOS or the night mode in Android reduces the blue tones on a display to avoid straining the eyes.

The study suggests that cooler display colours in the evening and warmer tones in the night are better for users. The study was conducted on mice and used specially-made lighting for the same. As a result, blue light had weaker effects on the mice’s body as compared to the yellow light. This is believed to be true for humans as well.

Dr Tim Brown, from The University of Manchester, said: “We show the common view that blue light has the strongest effect on the clock is misguided; in fact, the blue colours that are associated with twilight have a weaker effect than the white or yellow light of equivalent brightness.”

You can head to the University of Manchester’s website to read the full study.

