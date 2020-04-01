Spotify renews partnership with Warner Music Group, brings the content to India as well

Spotify

Swedish music streaming service Spotify on Wednesday said it has renewed its global licensing partnership with Warner Music Group and its users in India will now have access to artists of that label. "Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets," Spotify and Warner Music Group said in a joint statement.

"The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term," the statement added. Spotify launched its service in India in February last year.

Earlier, in an attempt to leverage Warner/Chappell Music's (WCM) local Indian publishing rights, WMG which has some big-ticket artists like Katy Perry and Led Zeppelin in its kitty, filed for an injunction against Spotify over licensing rights in the country.

Spotify replied, saying the WMG revoked a previously agreed upon publishing licence for reasons wholly unrelated to the company's launch in the country.