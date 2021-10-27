Samsung phones now allow users to quickly scan UPI QR codes: Here's how it works

Follow us on Samsung phones now allow users to quickly scan UPI QR codes.

Samsung has just announced the launch of a new Scan QR feature that will allow users to make payments easily and quickly in India. The Scan QR feature enables users to make QR code payments by opening the camera or selecting the Scan QR code option from the Quick Panel.

Samsung has customized the Scan QR Code feature to make it suitable for its users in India. This Scan QR feature is currently live on Samsung Pay compatible devices. Users should ensure that their smartphone is up to date in order to experience the Scan QR option.

Samsung claims that they have built the Scan QR feature specifically for India as the country is witnessing a monumental growth in Scan and Pay. The Scan QR feature, with camera integration, solves the unique needs of Indian users. With camera and Scan QR integration, payments can be initiated with minimal clicks. The Scan QR feature also reduces the time invested in searching for Scan QR within the app before users can scan QR and make payments.

The QR Scan integration is being expanded to other Galaxy devices with FOTA and software updates. The Scan QR feature is live in select models and will be available for more devices with software updates. The Scan QR feature is currently live across the Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy A series and Galaxy F series.

How does it work?

In order to make payment using the camera app or QR Scanner in Quick Panel, follow these steps.

Ensure your phone has the latest software update installed

Open camera and scan the UPI QR

Select the option to pay with Samsung Pay or Samsung Pay Mini

Complete the payment by entering the amount & UPI PIN