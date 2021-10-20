Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition launched: Here's how its different

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Bespoke edition is made available in select markets.

Samsung, on Wednesday, hosted an event called Samsung Unpacked Part 2 where they launched a new special edition Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition offers 49 possible combinations that will allow users to make their Galaxy Z Flip 3 more personalized. Alongside the Bespoke edition smartphone, the company also launched two Maison Kitsuné special edition Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition buyers can choose between two frame tones (black or silver) and five front and back panel hues (blue, yellow, pink, white or black). This will allow them to create a total of 49 possible combinations. In order to make it even more personalised, the company will be shipping each of the Bespoke Edition models with matching wallpaper and cover screen.

That's not where the fun ends. Samsung has also introduced an Upgrade Care service for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which will allow users to send it in for a palette swap. This will basically ensure you do not get bored with the way your Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is the same Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched back in August. It comes with the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition will be available initially in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea and the UK. The new edition will be made available to other markets soon. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition starts at $1,100 (roughly Rs 82,000) and it comes with 12 months of Samsung Care+ protection. The interested buyers can head over to Samsung.com and customise their own order.