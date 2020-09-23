Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in six attractive colours: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in six colours.

Samsung has finally unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone is basically a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. With the Fan Edition series, the company aims to make the innovative flagship series more accessible to the fans. The idea is similar to what Apple did with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. And the cherry on top here is that the users get to pick the Galaxy S20 FE in a wide range of colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. While the 4G variant of the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC, the 5G version draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. The smartphone packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE packs in a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, the box includes only a 15W fast charger.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. Upfront, the phone sports a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be available in the US for a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The smartphone will be available via Samsung.com, Samsung stores and carrier stores starting October 2, 2020. The fans can pre-order the S20 FE 5G and S20 FE starting September 23. The Galaxy S20 FE has been launched in six new colours, namely, Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

