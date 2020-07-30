Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M31s features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M31s is yet another mid-range smartphone offering by Samsung. The all-new smartphone borrows some features from the flagship line including the Single Take feature on the camera app, 25W fast charger in the box, 64MP quad rear camera setup and more. Other key highlights of the phone include the massive 6,000mAh battery, gradient design, reverse charging support and more.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity O design. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based One UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which comes with support for 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M31s sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available for a price of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available for Rs. 21,499. The mid-range smartphone will be available via Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores starting August 6 at 12 noon. It will be available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour variants.

Commenting on the launch, Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said, “The Galaxy M series has been designed ground-up in India and we are grateful to our consumers for making the brand so successful in such a short time. With Galaxy M31s, we are aiming to redefine camera experience for young consumers. We are confident that Galaxy M31s, with its 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single-take feature, will truly set the benchmark for camera performance in the mid-segment.”

