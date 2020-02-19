Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in three colour variants.

After the success of the Samsung Galaxy A51, the South Korean giant has now launched the Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone in India. The Galaxy A71 is now the most premium smartphone in the A-series. The key highlights of the new smartphone include the Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera setup at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. For storage, the Galaxy A71 gets 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 10 based Samsung OneUI 2.0 operating system out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery combined with 25W fast charging support.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A71 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 5-megapixel macro lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The smartphone also gets features like Super Steady Video, UHD recording, AR Doodle, Crop Zoom and more. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside a punch-hole design.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A71 is launched in three colour variants, Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black. The smartphone will be available starting February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The Galaxy A71 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set you back Rs. 29,999.