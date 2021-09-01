Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India.

Samsung has just announced the launch of the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup and 5G support. The handset was launched in UK last month as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52 and it has finally made its way to India. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A52s.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It packs in 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone runs on One UI 3.0 based on Google's Android 11 operating system. All of this is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel shooter upfront that lies inside the punch hole.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs. 35,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 37,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone has been made available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting September 1, 2021.

