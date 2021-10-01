Samsung announces Diwali offers on Galaxy Tablets: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung announces Diwali offers on Galaxy Tablets.

Samsung has announced special festive offers on Galaxy Tablets across online platforms – Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and select Samsung retail stores. As part of festive offers, customers can avail benefits on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7 and, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Bank Offers of up to Rs. 10,000 are applicable on credit card full swipe and EMI and debit card EMI transactions for HDFC cardholders on Amazon and ICICI cardholders on Samsung.com, Flipkart and Samsung retail stores.

In addition to bank offers and cashback, customers can also opt for exciting Bundle Offers, which makes them eligible to get up to Rs. 10,000 off on Keyboard Cover. Customers can get Galaxy Buds Live at Rs. 1,999 and Book Cover at Rs. 999 using the Bundle Offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ will available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999. Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available starting Rs. 34,999 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Samsung retail outlets.

Galaxy Tab A7, on the other hand, will be available for Rs. 14,499 via Amazon.in, Samsung.com and Flipkart.com.