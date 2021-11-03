Samsung adds option to move its mobile web browser address bar to bottom

Follow us on Samsung adds the option to move its mobile web browser address bar to the bottom.

Samsung is now following Apple with a new option to move the address bar of its mobile web browser to the bottom -- just like Safari. The new layout was added with an update to the Samsung Internet beta app, which is now available for the company's Android smartphones, reports 9To5Mac.

By going to the Layout and Menu settings in the browser preferences, there is now an "Address bar position" option. There, users can choose between the classic web browser layout and the new one with the unified address bar at the bottom of the screen.

With the "Bottom" option enabled, the Samsung Internet app looks quite similar to Safari in iOS 15. The address bar is displayed on top of the navigation controls and buttons for managing tabs, sharing, and other app settings.

It is worth noting that Apple was not the first company to try out a similar layout for a mobile web browser, as other companies such as Google have tried this years ago, the report said.

However, Samsung seems to have decided to change the layout of its web browser soon after Apple did so, it added. After several complaints, Apple let users revert Safari to the old design in iOS 15, although the new layout still comes enabled by default.

The company has also released updates to the iPadOS and macOS versions of Safari that reverts the controversial design changes.