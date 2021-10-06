Reliance Jio users facing issues across India: Here's what has happened

Follow us on Reliance Jio users facing issues across India.

Reliance Jio users are currently reporting issues with the mobile network. A number of users have reported that they are unable to use mobile data or make voice calls. Users are not even able to receive phone calls neither are they able to send an SMS text message.

While several Jio users are experiencing mobile network issues since morning, a few users have reported that Jio’s broadband connection is also down. According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 4,000 users have complained about Jio network issues with 40 per cent experiencing no signal.

As of now, there is no fix for this problem. In order to get your internet running, you either have to use WiFi or take a hotspot from a friend who is not a Jio user. Once you are connected to the internet, you can make calls via Facetime or WhatsApp.

The issue is being faced by users all across India. While the Jio network is working just fine for some, it is a disaster for others. People who have been facing issues are tweeting about it with the hashtag #jiodown.

Notably, this comes just a day after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down for billions of users worldwide.