Redmi Note 7 Pro starts receiving Android 10 based MIUI 11 update: How to download, what to expect and more

Redmi Note 7 Pro has finally started receiving the much-awaited Android 10 update. Xiaomi rolled out the MIUI 11 update for the smartphone almost six months bringing UI based features onboard. With the introduction of the latest iteration of Android, the smartphone not only gets additional useful features but also makes the phone more secure.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has started receiving the update only in the China region for now. The update weighs in at around 2.1GB. It should be made available for the global units soon. Alongside the latest iteration of Android, the update also brings in the May 2020 Android security patch.

Apart from the security patch, the update changelog has not revealed much about the new update. However, it should bring most of the features introduced by Google including Dark Mode, a better gesture navigation system, enhanced location and privacy tools and much more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a dual-camera set up at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

