Redmi 8 to be launched in India on October 9

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi, which recently launched its new entry-level smartphone Redmi 8A, is ready to come up with the Redmi 8. In the launch video of Redmi 8A, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had confirmed the launch of Redmi 8 and now, the device is set to be launched on October 9. In a tweet on October 3, Manu Kumar Jain announced the launch of a new device on October 9. Although the name of the device was not revealed, it is very likely that the device Xiaomi is going to launch will be the Redmi 8.

Mi fans! Just when you thought the #Diwali action has reached a peak, here's #BatteryCameraAction!



Battery champion with 4⃣/_ _ arriving on 9th Oct.



It's time to do moooooooore!

📸 Click more

🔋 Watch more

🎮 Play more

💾 Store more



RT if you know what's coming. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71LxSA4iyk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 3, 2019

In his tweet, Manu Kumar Jain hinted towards a dual-camera setup on the device to be launched. It will be packed with better storage and battery. While the Redmi 7 also came with a dual-camera setup, we expect the Redmi 8 to get improved and better lenses that its predecessor, the Redmi 7

The phone was also reported to be spotted on Google Play Console. In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to 6.21-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch style. On the inside, it will come powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC with Adreno 505 GPU paired with a 3GB of RAM. The phone should come with Android 9 Pie and will be available in four colour options that include Ash, Blue, Green, and Red. However, we might just have until the official launch to get detailed information about the specification of the phone.

Xiaomi is currently hosting its Diwali with Mi sale live on its official website. The company has also slashed the price devices across the platform during the sale period. Xiaomi has slashed prices of devices like Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Band and its range of Smart TVs in the country.