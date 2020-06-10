Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch set for June 26: Here’s what to expect

Image Source : REALME Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad rear camera setup.

Realme is set to launch the much-awaited Realme X3 SuperZoom in India on June 26. While the company has not made the announcement official yet, they did mention that the smartphone is set to arrive in India soon. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth suggested that the X3 SuperZoom is set to launch in the country soon. This was further confirmed by Realme Chief Marketing Officer for the Indian market, Francis Wang.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a retailer has confirmed that the Realme X3 SuperZoom is arriving in India on June 26. The smartphone was debuted at the global launch back on May 26. Now, it is finally set to arrive in India to give a tough competition to the likes of OnePlus 8, iQOO 3 and more.

As for the specifications, the Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz high refresh rate support. At the heart of the device, sits the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ flagship processor. It packs in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens that supports 60x zoom and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup comprising of a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary camera.

Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in the European market with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,000) for the sole 12GB+256GB variant. It is available in Glacier Blue and Arctic White colour options. While the price is set quite high, the phone should arrive in India with a price tag of under Rs. 35,000 in India considering it is a price-sensitive market.

