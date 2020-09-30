Realme Narzo 20A goes on its first sale in India today: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 20A

Realme, a couple of days ago, introduced its Narzo 20 series in India. While the Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro (in the lineup) have already gone on their respective first sales, it's time for the third device in the series, the Narzo 20A to go on its first sale in the country today. Read on to know more.

Realme Narzo 20A Price, Availability, Offers

The smartphone will be available to buy via Flipkart and the company's website as part of its first sale at 12:00 pm today. It is priced at Rs. 8,499 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 9,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model.

The smartphone will come with the usual Flipkart offers. Interested buyers can get a 5% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, 2 years of Discovery+ for Rs. 299, Rs. 50 EGV on opting for 'Payment without OTP', and no-cost EMI.

Realme Narzo 20A Features, Specifications

The Realme Narzo 20A is the low-end model of the Narzo 20 series and falls in the affordable price segment. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. On the camera front, there are three rear snappers (12MP main camera, 2MP monochrome lens, 2MP retro lens) and an 8MP front camera. It supports camera features such as AI, Nightscape mode, Portrait mode, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, dual-SIM support, memory card support, and more. It has two colour options, namely, Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

