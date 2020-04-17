Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A will launch in India on April 21: Expected features, price and more

Realme Narzo series launching next week

Realme was expected to introduce its new Narzo series in March (March 26 to be precise) but couldn't do so because of the Coronavirus pandemic upon us. Since online smartphone sales will begin from April 20, Realme has now announced that it will unveil its pending Narzo series in India on April 21. The Realme Narzo series that comprises the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10a will be unveiled via an online event. Read on to know more.

Realme Narzo series launch in India

The Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10a will arrive in India on April 21, that is, the upcoming Tuesday. The Chinese company will host an online event, which has been pre-recorded. The online event will be streamed via Realme's YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms. Here's a link for the same:

Realme, via the invite, stated, "As a responsible organization, we had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video in our very own office earlier."

Realme Narzo series expected features, specifications, price

The new Realme Narzo series is meant for the millennials and will be a gaming-centric and camera-focused smartphone series. While not all details are out, Realme has made some details official.

The Realme Narzo 10 is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10a will feature a triple-camera module. The smartphones will come with a 6.5-inch with a notch in the middle. The devices will also be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge fast charging tech. Additionally, the smartphones will get an 'A-class processor' for gaming, which will be a gaming-focused one.

As for the pricing, while concrete details aren't available, the new Realme Narzo series could lie in the sub-15k category, falling in the budget segment.

For more details, we will have to wait until the new Realme Narzo smartphones are launched. Hence, stay tuned.

