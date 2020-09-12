Realme 7 gets its first update in India for camera updates, August 2020 security patch and more: Know details

Image Source : REALME Realme 7

Realme has recently launched the Realme 7 series, consisting of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India. The Realme 7, which is the younger one out of the two has now received its first update for several improvements and changes for users in India. Read on to know what all new the Realme smartphone got.

Realme 7 OTA update: What's new?

The new Realme 7 update has started rolling out for users in India over the air (OTA) with the firmware version RMX2151_11_A.43. The update is sized ar 306MB and users can check the Settings to get the update if they haven't received any notification regarding the same.

The update introduces the August 2020 security patch and several new additions to the smartphone. Firstly, the smartphone gets various camera improvements such as the 64MP professional mode and optimisation to the rear camera quality. The quality of backlight shooting in outdoors has been optimised, along with enhancements to the noise in the night mode.

The charging speed of the Realme 7 has been improved and a decimal point display feature has been added for fast charging animation. Additionally, the device gets Amazon Alexa support, improved touch control experience, a better gaming experience of Rules of Survival, and faster fingerprint unlocking speed.

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 in Mist Blue

To recall, the Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, B&W lens, depth sensor) and a 16MP in-display selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mA battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

The smartphone comes in Mist White and Mist Blue colour options and is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage