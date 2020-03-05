Realme 6, 6 Pro arrive in India: Know price, features and more

Realme 6 series launch in India

Realme has finally unveiled the much-awaited Realme 6 series, comprising the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro in India. The company has unveiled new smartphones via an online launch due to the ongoing Coronavirus threat in the country. In addition to this, Realme has unveiled its first0ever fitness band, the Realme Band alongside. Read on to know everything about the new Realme devices.

Realme 6 Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme 6 has the main highlight in the form of the 6.5-inch 90Hz Full HD+ Ultra Smooth Display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor for better gameplay. It comes in three RAM and internal storage options: 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

The camera department is another attraction of the smartphone. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP main camera, a 16MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The one at the front stands at 16MP and is an in-display camera. The smartphone has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W Flash Charge fast charging. It runs the Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10. Additionally, the smartphone supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 (4GB/64GB), Rs. 14,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs. 15,999 (8GB/128GB) and will be available in Comet White and Comet Blue colour variants.

Realme 6 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme 6 Pro acts as an elder sibling to the Realme 6 and comes with a couple of enhancements. There is a bigger 6.6-inch display that also comes with support for the 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, which is also a gaming-focused processor. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro also gets a 64MP quad-camera module at the back. However, it has dual front in-display cameras, rated at 16MP and 8MP, aligned in pill-shaped camera setup. The secondary front camera is the Ultra-Wide angle lens. Additionally, there is support for 20x zoom and improved Nightscape 3.0 mode.

The smartphone is backed by the same battery as the Realme 6, runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with support for ISRO's NavIC. Additionally, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs. 17,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs. 18,999 (8GB/128GB) and comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colours.

Realme Band Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme Band is the company's first step in the wearables section. It comes with a number of highlighting fetaures such as IP68 water resistance, real-time heart rate monitor, and a 2.4-inch colour display. It supports a USB direct connector. It can be charged without a cable and be directly connected to a power bank.

Realme Band

The fitness band comes with 9 different sports modes (cricket, bike, run, walk, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning) to keep track of your physical activities. The Cricket mode is specially designed for Indian users.

The Realme Band is priced at Rs. 1,499 and comes in Black, Yellow, and Olive Green colour options. The fitness band will be up for grabs from today at 2 pm.

Latest technology reviews, news and more