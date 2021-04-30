PUBG Mobile India launch teaser uploaded on YouTube, now deleted

PUBG Mobile India relaunch teased on YouTube.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. The game got immensely popular in India before it was banned due to the issues between India and China. The company made claims of a comeback in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. However, the comeback was constantly delayed due to unknown reasons.

According to a recent report, PUBG Mobile India uploaded a coming soon teaser on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel. The video was taken down within a short span of time. But this does leave some hope for all the PUBG Mobile fans in India.

While this does not confirm anything, it does give the gamers a sense of hope for the game’s comeback.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The game was banned alongside other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, Ali Express and more.

A few weeks after the ban, the company announced that they will be relaunching the gaming in the country in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. As a part of the comeback, the company highlighted that users’ security and privacy will be their utmost priority.

Later, PUBG Corporation became a registered company in India and even brought a teaser for the game’s relaunch. However, we are still waiting for the game to be available to the Indian gamers.