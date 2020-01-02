PUBG Mobile upcoming update to bring Domination Mode, a mode borrowed from Call of Duty

PUBG Mobile's next beta update to bring Domination Mode.

With the beginning of a new year and a new decade, PUBG Mobile has lined up a couple of updates. While the game is already gearing up to release the Season 11 update, it is also expected to get a new mode. Just like Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile will get a new Domination Mode with its upcoming beta update.

It is not the first time that a feature is being borrowed from Call of Duty Mobile. For the unaware, Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile, both are developed by Tencent Games. So, it is quite obvious that the two games can share a few things. Recently, PUBG Mobile got the new loadout feature added to the team deathmatch mode and drones support on a beta update.

Now, PUBG Mobile is getting a new mode called Domination Mode. According to a gameplay video by PUBG Mobile streamer and Youtuber, Wynnsanity, the mode has arrived on a beta version of the 0.16.5 update. It is available under the EvoGround section.

The new Domination Mode will be based on a new Town map. The mode requires a team to capture an area by staying there long enough to achieve domination. In order to record your progress, a progress bar is placed on the top. The map gets a total of three areas marked A, B and C and are activated during the match. The team that captures two of the three areas wins the match.

As of now, PUBG Mobile or Tencent Games have not made any official confirmation. However, we can expect the mode to arrive in the game in the near future.