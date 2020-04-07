Poco might soon launch truly wireless earphones: Report

POCO to launch true-wireless earphones in India soon.

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday said it will launch its first non-smartphone device, a true-wireless (TWS) earphones in India and the product is in the pipeline. The company had earlier confirmed the development during its first-ever virtual meet held on March 30.

The virtual fan meet, which saw more than 500 fans tuned in as part of the company's efforts to keep its community engaged.

C Manmohan General Manager POCO India also conducted a poll on Twitter recently asking fans to choose Poco's next category products, with options including TWS earbuds, headphones, a fitness band or watch and a gamepad.

Here's the big news, POCO fans!



In the recently concluded poll by our GM @cmanmohan, the 'True wireless in-ears' got the highest vote share. Today, we want to confirm that it is in the works and will be coming to India.



RT to welcome the new category in the #POCO fam! #POCOTWS

With 38.2 per cent votes in its favour, the TWS earbuds were clearly the crowd favourite. "Further information on POCO TWS will be shared at a later point," the company said in a statement.

The earbuds will target the budget TWS market in India and will compete against the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro and more.