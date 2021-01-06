Poco M2, Poco C3 receive permanent price cut in India: Here's how much they cost now

Image Source : POCO Poco M2, Poco C3 receive permanent price cut in India.

Poco’s two popular budget smartphones, the Poco M2 and Poco C3 have received permanent price cuts in India. The budget-oriented smartphones made their debut into the Indian market in 2020 and now after the price-cut, they have become even more affordable.

Poco M2 Price in India

Poco M2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on its base variant. The 6GB+64GB variant of the handset is now available at Rs. 9,999, in oppose to its launch price of Rs. 10,999. Interestingly, the 128GB storage variant of the Poco M2 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 bringing its price down to Rs. 10,999 from its original price of Rs. 12,499.

Poco C3 Price in India

Poco C3 is currently the cheapest smartphone being offered by Poco in India. The 3GB+32GB variant of the handset is still priced at Rs. 7,499. However, the 4GB+64GB variant has received a price cut of Rs. 500 bringing its price down to Rs. 8,499 from its original price of Rs. 8,999.

The prices of both the smartphones have already been updated on the e-commerece website, Flipkart.

Poco M2 vs Poco C3: What’s different?

While both the smartphones feature a 6.53-inch display panel, the M2 gets a higher resolution screen whereas the C3 settles for a 720p panel. Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G52 processor. The Poco C3, on the other hand, comes with the less powerful MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.