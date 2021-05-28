Image Source : XIAOMI Poco F3 GT 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 to launch soon.

Poco F3 GT is set to launch in India. The smartphone will be the spiritual successor to the much-popular Poco F1. While the F1 boasted a flagship Qualcomm processor of the time, the F3 GT will come with a MediaTek SoC instead. Though the company has not revealed much about the smartphone, it is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Poco F3 GT has been confirmed by the company via an official teaser rolled out via Poco’s official Twitter handle. Considering the Poco F3 GT will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, it will fight against the upcoming Realme X7 Max and OnePlus Nord CE.

As far as the teasers are concerned, they suggest that the Poco F3 GT will be nothing but a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. This could be true as the teaser also suggests that the Poco F3 GT will be a performance-focused handset.

Apart from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, the Poco F3 GT is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. The phone is said to come with a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

As for the cameras, the Poco F3 GT might come with a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.