PhonePe users to get assured cashback on mobile recharges.

PhonePe on Friday announced assured cashback up to Rs 50 on prepaid mobile recharges. The company said that users recharging via the PhonePe app will win assured cashback on completion of three prepaid mobile recharges, above Rs 51.

"This offer is currently applicable for all PhonePe users on the latest version of the app, across all payment instruments," it added. To avail the offer, users need to open the PhonePe app, click on mobile recharges, select the number and recharge based on their chosen plan.

PhonePe has over 325 million registered users. Users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments via this platform.

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of Gold providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. The platform is also accepted at over 22 million merchant outlets across India.